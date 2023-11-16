Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.40-5.53 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.15-8.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.18 billion. Palo Alto Networks also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.29-1.31 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PANW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $272.14.

NASDAQ PANW opened at $256.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.55. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $265.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.63 billion, a PE ratio of 203.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.13.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 325 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.88, for a total transaction of $78,936.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,655,334.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total value of $10,956,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 185,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,096,635.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 325 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.88, for a total transaction of $78,936.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,519 shares in the company, valued at $7,655,334.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,890 shares of company stock valued at $42,637,820. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

