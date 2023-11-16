Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA) Insider Acquires $259,555.00 in Stock

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) insider Albert Dacosta acquired 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.51 per share, for a total transaction of $259,555.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,311,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,197,546.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Paragon 28 Stock Down 4.3 %

FNA stock opened at $10.21 on Thursday. Paragon 28, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $21.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $844.37 million, a P/E ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 0.70.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Paragon 28 had a negative return on equity of 36.30% and a negative net margin of 32.34%. The company had revenue of $52.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FNA shares. William Blair assumed coverage on Paragon 28 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Paragon 28 from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.

Institutional Trading of Paragon 28

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Paragon 28 by 22.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Paragon 28 by 72.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 10,685 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paragon 28 by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 502,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,408,000 after acquiring an additional 50,345 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paragon 28 by 54.8% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,725,000 after acquiring an additional 395,762 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paragon 28 by 9.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

About Paragon 28

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

