Paul C. Joseph Sells 4,000 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $112.06 on Thursday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.65 and a fifty-two week high of $112.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.58.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 178.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 401 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 50.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 524.7% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 556 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.72.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

