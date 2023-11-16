PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Position Reduced by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc cut its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,288 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in PayPal were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,024,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 4,514.3% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $57.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.77.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PayPal

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.