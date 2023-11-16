Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Acquires New Shares in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CGI by 2,507.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 332.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Tobam boosted its position in shares of CGI by 149.8% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of CGI by 14.3% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CGI in the first quarter worth $120,000. 49.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGI Price Performance

Shares of GIB stock opened at $101.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. CGI Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.35 and a 12 month high of $107.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CGI in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

