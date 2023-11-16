Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Has $946,000 Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in Republic Services in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 242.7% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 147.4% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $157.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.57. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.58 and a twelve month high of $160.04.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 16.81%. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 41.39%.

A number of analysts have commented on RSG shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Republic Services from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Republic Services from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.36.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

