Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Invests $363,000 in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 95.5% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 47.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Craig Hallum lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. BNP Paribas cut ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.88.

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $71.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.60. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a one year low of $59.61 and a one year high of $111.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.67. The company has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.84.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 33.78% and a net margin of 26.69%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ON Semiconductor

In related news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $277,208.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,719. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.