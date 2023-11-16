Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SUSA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 98,517.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,461,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,512,000 after buying an additional 13,447,605 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 108,131.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,766,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,007,000 after purchasing an additional 9,757,825 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,117,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,601,000 after purchasing an additional 19,626 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 705,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,282,000 after purchasing an additional 90,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 539,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,316,000 after purchasing an additional 45,859 shares during the period.

SUSA stock opened at $93.85 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1 year low of $80.74 and a 1 year high of $97.71. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.64.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

