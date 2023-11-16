Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Makes New $380,000 Investment in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 720 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DECK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 82,129.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 69,272,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,552,417,000 after purchasing an additional 69,188,427 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,441,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,097,359,000 after acquiring an additional 51,898 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 729,254 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $327,836,000 after acquiring an additional 14,804 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 213.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 613,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $244,825,000 after acquiring an additional 417,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 433,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,658,000 after purchasing an additional 66,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of DECK opened at $615.26 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $537.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $523.77. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $337.22 and a 1-year high of $638.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $2.41. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.54 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 33.96% and a net margin of 15.51%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 23.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 3,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.73, for a total transaction of $1,857,644.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,457 shares in the company, valued at $8,503,825.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 3,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.73, for a total transaction of $1,857,644.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,503,825.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total value of $2,348,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,747,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,787 shares of company stock worth $8,251,144. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DECK has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $505.00 to $614.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler downgraded Deckers Outdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $620.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on DECK

Deckers Outdoor Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.