Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Makes New $380,000 Investment in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 720 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DECK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 82,129.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 69,272,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,552,417,000 after purchasing an additional 69,188,427 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,441,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,097,359,000 after acquiring an additional 51,898 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 729,254 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $327,836,000 after acquiring an additional 14,804 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 213.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 613,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $244,825,000 after acquiring an additional 417,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 433,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,658,000 after purchasing an additional 66,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.
Deckers Outdoor Price Performance
Shares of DECK opened at $615.26 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $537.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $523.77. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $337.22 and a 1-year high of $638.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.95.
Insider Buying and Selling at Deckers Outdoor
In related news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 3,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.73, for a total transaction of $1,857,644.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,457 shares in the company, valued at $8,503,825.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 3,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.73, for a total transaction of $1,857,644.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,503,825.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total value of $2,348,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,747,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,787 shares of company stock worth $8,251,144. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
DECK has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $505.00 to $614.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler downgraded Deckers Outdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $620.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.38.
Deckers Outdoor Profile
Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.
