Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Purchases New Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,453 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 2.1% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 1.3% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Target by 5.1% during the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dohj LLC lifted its stake in Target by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $127.25 on Thursday. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.04.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGT has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Target from $133.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Target from $163.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Target from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Target from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.90.

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

