Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,612 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 357.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at $11,010,047.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $7,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,358,721 shares in the company, valued at $354,009,193.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.77.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.6 %

AMD stock opened at $117.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 983.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.70. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.05 and a 52-week high of $132.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

