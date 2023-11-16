Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Sells 2,280 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. decreased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1,181.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 540,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,422,000 after acquiring an additional 498,600 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,022,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 337.0% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 447,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,147,000 after purchasing an additional 345,468 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 263.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 353,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,012,000 after purchasing an additional 256,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 86.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 456,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,889,000 after buying an additional 211,605 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE AMN opened at $66.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.41. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a one year low of $57.80 and a one year high of $125.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $853.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.20 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The company’s revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMN. TheStreet lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $112.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

