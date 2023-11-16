Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Sells 620 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. reduced its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.2% during the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 45,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 568,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,262,000 after purchasing an additional 105,485 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $335,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its position in Carrier Global by 1.4% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 45,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $52.35 on Thursday. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $40.28 and a 1 year high of $60.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.50 and its 200-day moving average is $50.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.92 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.45.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.48%.

CARR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.63.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

