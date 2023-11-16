PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) Director Buys $300,940.00 in Stock

PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Free Report) Director Gian Fulgoni acquired 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.34 per share, for a total transaction of $300,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 109,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,803.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
PetMed Express Price Performance
Shares of PETS stock opened at $8.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.34. The firm has a market cap of $169.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.59 and a beta of 0.70. PetMed Express, Inc. has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $22.64.
PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $71.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.13 million. PetMed Express had a positive return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PetMed Express, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PETS. TheStreet cut PetMed Express from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PetMed Express in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PetMed Express from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.
PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and other supplies for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.
