PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) Director Buys $300,940.00 in Stock

PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Free Report) Director Gian Fulgoni acquired 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.34 per share, for a total transaction of $300,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 109,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,803.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PetMed Express Price Performance

Shares of PETS stock opened at $8.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.34. The firm has a market cap of $169.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.59 and a beta of 0.70. PetMed Express, Inc. has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $22.64.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $71.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.13 million. PetMed Express had a positive return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PetMed Express, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PetMed Express

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in PetMed Express by 321.3% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,408,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in PetMed Express by 72.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in PetMed Express in the second quarter worth $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in PetMed Express by 455.7% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 222.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PETS. TheStreet cut PetMed Express from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PetMed Express in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PetMed Express from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

PetMed Express Company Profile

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and other supplies for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

