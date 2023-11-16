Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $273,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $2,721,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 3.5% during the second quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 1,066,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,105,000 after purchasing an additional 36,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $7,690,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,249,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,404,209. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.93 and a twelve month high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.15 and its 200-day moving average is $35.38.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.62%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

