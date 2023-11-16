PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of PFSweb from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 18th.

PFSweb Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PFSweb

PFSweb stock opened at $7.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.40 million, a PE ratio of -26.75 and a beta of 1.34. PFSweb has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $11.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFSW. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its holdings in shares of PFSweb by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 85,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PFSweb in the 2nd quarter worth about $550,000. Voss Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PFSweb by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 2,278,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,663,000 after purchasing an additional 823,831 shares during the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PFSweb in the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PFSweb in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

About PFSweb

PFSweb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. The company offers order to cash service, which provides distributed order orchestration and payment processing; order fulfillment services; contact center services that are focused on providing essential services, such as order entry, returns authorization, product inquiry, and order tracking, as well as iCommerce Agent, an application where agents provides customer service functions, such as placing orders, checking order status, facilitating returns, initiating upsell and cross sell, managing escalations, and gathering voice of the customer information.

