Philip D. Fracassa Sells 5,000 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Stock

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $370,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,578,898.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of TKR stock opened at $74.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.55. The Timken Company has a 52-week low of $65.71 and a 52-week high of $95.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Timken’s payout ratio is 22.18%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TKR shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on Timken from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Timken in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com raised Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Bank of America cut Timken from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Timken by 9.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Timken by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 164,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,413,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Timken during the 1st quarter worth about $273,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Timken by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Timken during the second quarter worth about $1,225,000. Institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and industrial motion products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as industrial motion components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

