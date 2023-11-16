Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Coverage Initiated at Redburn Atlantic

Investment analysts at Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.56% from the company’s previous close.

PM has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.36.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $91.73 on Thursday. Philip Morris International has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 35.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Philip Morris International by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

