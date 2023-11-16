Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Trading Up 9.8 %

Shares of Phoenix New Media stock opened at $1.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.70. Phoenix New Media has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $4.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $16.25 million, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 0.76.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.85 million during the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phoenix New Media

About Phoenix New Media

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Phoenix New Media stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Phoenix New Media Limited ( NYSE:FENG Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. 6.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

