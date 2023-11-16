Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

PIRS opened at $0.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.42. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $1.97. The firm has a market cap of $22.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 305.7% during the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 20,609,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after buying an additional 15,529,543 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 589.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,665,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after buying an additional 3,133,838 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. CM Management LLC acquired a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $1,263,000. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

