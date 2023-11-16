Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 76.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 54,279 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth $4,437,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 9.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 33.4% in the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Prologis by 148.8% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 25,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Prologis by 2.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 161,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,750,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $110.51 on Thursday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.64 and a 12-month high of $136.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $102.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.71.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.41%.

PLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.60.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

