ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW) Shares Gap Down to $24.45

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.45, but opened at $23.63. ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 shares last traded at $23.56, with a volume of 1,800,293 shares.

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.51 and its 200-day moving average is $24.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 140.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 239,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 139,593 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,723,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 211,470.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 78,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 78,244 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,607,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,401,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 Company Profile

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to three times (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (the Index). The Index is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The Index includes 30 large-cap, United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

