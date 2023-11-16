ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Shares Gap Down to $11.01

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.01, but opened at $10.54. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 shares last traded at $10.47, with a volume of 8,563,985 shares changing hands.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.62 and its 200-day moving average is $11.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 377.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the first quarter valued at $137,065,000,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the first quarter valued at $136,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Company Profile

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

