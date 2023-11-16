Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Acquires 853 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Welltower were worth $6,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Welltower by 97.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 188.5% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WELL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.38.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $86.29 on Thursday. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.62 and a 52 week high of $89.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.77, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.07.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.65). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 508.33%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

