Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $3.40 Million Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,194 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $3,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 127.4% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 8.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 33.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 5.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DFS shares. Stephens cut their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. HSBC started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.59.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of DFS stock opened at $85.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.44. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $79.04 and a 12 month high of $122.50.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 18.39%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 20.77%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

