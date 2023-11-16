Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 12,724 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 154,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,724 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Exelon were worth $6,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the first quarter valued at $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 189.3% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 53.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Exelon by 263.8% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 798.0% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $39.67 on Thursday. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $35.71 and a twelve month high of $44.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.57.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.29%.

A number of analysts have commented on EXC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Exelon

About Exelon

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.