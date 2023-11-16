PulteGroup Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 9,941 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,498% compared to the typical volume of 622 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PHM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PulteGroup from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on PulteGroup from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on PulteGroup from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

PulteGroup Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE PHM opened at $87.03 on Thursday. PulteGroup has a 12 month low of $41.72 and a 12 month high of $88.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.87. The stock has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.43.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 28.25%. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 5.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,115,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $230,731,000 after acquiring an additional 61,953 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 267,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,795,000 after buying an additional 17,513 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter worth $21,118,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 12,965 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

