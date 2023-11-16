PureCycle Technologies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:PCT)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 16,519 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 136% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,993 call options.

A number of brokerages have commented on PCT. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of PureCycle Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

In other news, Chairman Daniel M. Coombs acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $118,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 96,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,945.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Chairman Daniel M. Coombs bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $118,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 96,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,945.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Dustin Olson bought 68,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.22 per share, with a total value of $219,571.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 787,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,534,490.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 128,969 shares of company stock worth $454,244. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $994,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 26,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,255 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 62,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 13,854 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 165,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 12,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 748,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after buying an additional 217,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

PureCycle Technologies stock opened at $4.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.41 million, a PE ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. PureCycle Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $11.89.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. PureCycle Technologies, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

