Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) Reduced by Raymond James

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Auto Prop Reit in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 14th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.26. Raymond James also issued estimates for Auto Prop Reit’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS.
Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$22.94 million during the quarter.
Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 64 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately 2.5 million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Québec.
