Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Autodesk, Inc. Decreased by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Autodesk in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 14th. KeyCorp analyst J. Celino now expects that the software company will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.04. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Autodesk’s current full-year earnings is $4.68 per share.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ADSK. StockNews.com lowered Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $253.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.11.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $216.11 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $207.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.63. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $179.61 and a twelve month high of $232.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.49, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.46.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 90.61% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autodesk

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,081 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.9% in the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 4.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the software company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its holdings in Autodesk by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 5,218 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total value of $4,952,364.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,040,661.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 4,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.04, for a total transaction of $1,033,818.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,529,068.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total value of $4,952,364.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,040,661.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,917 shares of company stock worth $6,599,720. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Autodesk

(Get Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.