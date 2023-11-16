Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for LightPath Technologies, Inc. Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:LPTH)

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright dropped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of LightPath Technologies in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 13th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now forecasts that the technology company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.02). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for LightPath Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for LightPath Technologies’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.91% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on LightPath Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of LPTH stock opened at $1.31 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.46. LightPath Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $2.00. The company has a market cap of $49.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 1.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LightPath Technologies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,925 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in LightPath Technologies in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 62.0% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 509,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 195,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 812,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 31,930 shares during the period. 43.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

