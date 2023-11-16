Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) Lowered by HC Wainwright

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Flux Power in a report issued on Tuesday, November 14th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.04). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Flux Power’s current full-year earnings is ($0.17) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Flux Power’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Flux Power Stock Performance

FLUX opened at $3.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $58.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.21. Flux Power has a 1 year low of $2.97 and a 1 year high of $7.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flux Power

Flux Power ( NASDAQ:FLUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.25 million during the quarter. Flux Power had a negative net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 71.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLUX. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Flux Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in Flux Power in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flux Power during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Flux Power by 100.0% in the first quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Flux Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flux Power

In other news, Director Lisa Walters-Hoffert sold 6,761 shares of Flux Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total value of $26,232.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,084 shares in the company, valued at $58,525.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lisa Walters-Hoffert sold 6,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total transaction of $26,232.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,525.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Johnson sold 9,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total transaction of $38,888.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,380,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,740,854.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,392 shares of company stock worth $167,549. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

About Flux Power

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial and commercial applications in the North America. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, charging, discharging, monitoring, and communication between the pack and the forklift.

Featured Articles

