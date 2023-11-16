Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Alithya Group Inc. Lowered by National Bank Financial (NASDAQ:ALYA)

Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Alithya Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 14th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Shao now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Alithya Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share.

Alithya Group Stock Performance

ALYA opened at $1.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.71. Alithya Group has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alithya Group

About Alithya Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alithya Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Alithya Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alithya Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alithya Group by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Alithya Group by 8.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

