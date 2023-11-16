Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Alithya Group Inc. Lowered by National Bank Financial (NASDAQ:ALYA)

Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Alithya Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 14th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Shao now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Alithya Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share.
ALYA opened at $1.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.71. Alithya Group has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.
Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.
