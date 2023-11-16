Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Lowered by Analyst

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Caleres in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.30. The consensus estimate for Caleres’ current full-year earnings is $4.13 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Caleres’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. Caleres had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 30.93%. The business had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caleres in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:CAL opened at $27.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $978.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.29. Caleres has a 52-week low of $16.85 and a 52-week high of $29.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Caleres’s payout ratio is currently 6.78%.

In other news, SVP Douglas Koch sold 12,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $344,935.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,749,786.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,311 shares in the company, valued at $2,136,708. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Koch sold 12,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $344,935.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,749,786.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,265,402 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAL. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Caleres in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Caleres by 65.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caleres in the first quarter worth about $32,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Caleres in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caleres by 38.6% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

