Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Cut by Barrington Research

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) – Analysts at Barrington Research cut their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Henry Schein in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 14th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.51. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Henry Schein’s current full-year earnings is $5.29 per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HSIC. Bank of America cut their price objective on Henry Schein from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.75.

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $67.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Henry Schein has a twelve month low of $60.01 and a twelve month high of $89.72.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.32. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 18.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 7,095 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,300,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,386,000 after purchasing an additional 51,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

