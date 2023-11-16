Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group raised their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 13th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $5.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.99. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Williams-Sonoma’s current full-year earnings is $13.91 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q2 2025 earnings at $3.29 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.70 EPS.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 64.43% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.87 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on WSM. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $116.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.56.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

WSM opened at $161.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.68. Williams-Sonoma has a 1 year low of $109.44 and a 1 year high of $164.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 157,604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 429.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 9,548 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 54,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,469,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 147.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 41,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,483,000 after buying an additional 24,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 213.4% during the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 23,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 16,051 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 100,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,875,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total transaction of $1,406,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,238 shares in the company, valued at $7,630,201.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $15,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,875,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,811 shares of company stock worth $16,678,450. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 24.88%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

