Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Position Lessened by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,324 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,256 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,363,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,021,965,000 after acquiring an additional 182,092 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 19.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,905,283 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $817,416,000 after acquiring an additional 806,157 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,758,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $626,204,000 after acquiring an additional 20,702 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,025,017 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $502,997,000 after acquiring an additional 53,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,579,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $225,093,000 after acquiring an additional 288,876 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total transaction of $1,054,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,715,847.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Quanta Services from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Quanta Services from $201.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Quanta Services from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Argus raised their target price on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Quanta Services from $192.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.91.

Quanta Services Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $183.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.17 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $179.81 and its 200-day moving average is $187.04. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.61 and a 52-week high of $212.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.82%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

