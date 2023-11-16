Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Major Shareholder Sells $303,409.20 in Stock

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Yorktown Ix Associates Llc sold 16,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $303,409.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,120,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,389,371.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Yorktown Ix Associates Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 15th, Yorktown Ix Associates Llc sold 119,285 shares of Ramaco Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $2,114,923.05.
Ramaco Resources Price Performance
Shares of Ramaco Resources stock opened at $18.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $948.42 million, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.06. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $19.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Ramaco Resources Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $443,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Ramaco Resources by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,837 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 49.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have issued reports on METC. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Ramaco Resources from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Ramaco Resources from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ramaco Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.
About Ramaco Resources
Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.
