Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB) Director Bryan H. Lawrence Sells 316,623 Shares of Stock

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 316,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $5,613,725.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 730,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,950,133.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ramaco Resources Trading Down 6.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ METCB opened at $14.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.09. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $19.80.

Ramaco Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2487 per share. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 5.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 9.51% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

