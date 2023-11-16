Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB) Director Bryan H. Lawrence Sells 44,276 Shares

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2023

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCBGet Free Report) Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 44,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $805,380.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 737,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,422,983.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ramaco Resources Price Performance

Shares of METCB opened at $14.02 on Thursday. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $19.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.09.

Ramaco Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.2487 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of METCB. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Ramaco Resources by 595.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.51% of the company’s stock.

About Ramaco Resources

(Get Free Report)

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.