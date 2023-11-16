Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB) Director Bryan H. Lawrence Sells 44,276 Shares

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 44,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $805,380.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 737,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,422,983.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ramaco Resources Price Performance

Shares of METCB opened at $14.02 on Thursday. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $19.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.09.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

Ramaco Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.2487 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Ramaco Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of METCB. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Ramaco Resources by 595.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.51% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.