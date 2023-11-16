RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC) VP Patrick S. Bannon Sells 13,000 Shares

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total transaction of $3,175,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,085.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

RBC Bearings Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE RBC opened at $243.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.42. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52 week low of $195.18 and a 52 week high of $254.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.45.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.16. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $385.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.18 million. Research analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RBC has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on RBC Bearings from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $286.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $275.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.40.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBC. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in RBC Bearings in the first quarter worth $29,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in RBC Bearings in the third quarter worth $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at about $36,000.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

