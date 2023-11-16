Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,379 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Realty Income were worth $10,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,317,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,755,959,000 after buying an additional 642,016 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 9.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,146,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,592,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,705 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,951,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,202,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,591 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,441,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $912,560,000 after purchasing an additional 86,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 7.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,447,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $724,847,000 after purchasing an additional 829,227 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Price Performance

Realty Income stock opened at $52.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $45.03 and a 12-month high of $68.85.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.67). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 22.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dec 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.256 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 232.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. TheStreet downgraded Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.90.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on O

About Realty Income

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.