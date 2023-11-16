Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CBAY):

11/14/2023 – CymaBay Therapeutics had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

11/8/2023 – CymaBay Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $33.00 to $34.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

11/8/2023 – CymaBay Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/8/2023 – CymaBay Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $23.00 to $24.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/7/2023 – CymaBay Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $21.00 to $24.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/6/2023 – CymaBay Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $33.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/5/2023 – CymaBay Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/26/2023 – CymaBay Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $18.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of CBAY opened at $18.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 22.76, a current ratio of 22.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $18.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -19.57 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.36.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics Inc alerts:

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CymaBay Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of CymaBay Therapeutics

In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 53,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $894,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 53,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $894,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sujal Shah sold 64,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $921,026.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,474.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 204,017 shares of company stock valued at $3,041,648. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $369,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 164.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 99,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 61,806 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,475,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 1,073.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 65,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 28,545 shares in the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.