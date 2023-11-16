Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by GraniteShares Advisors LLC

GraniteShares Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 80,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,083,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 100.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,513,000 after purchasing an additional 18,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Neil Stahl sold 11,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $840.98, for a total transaction of $9,810,031.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,656,038. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Neil Stahl sold 11,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $840.98, for a total transaction of $9,810,031.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,656,038. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.90, for a total value of $82,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,355,061.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,356 shares of company stock valued at $28,811,415 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $792.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The company has a market capitalization of $86.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $818.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $781.70. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $668.00 and a 1 year high of $853.97.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.58 by $2.01. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 30.47%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.55 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on REGN. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $885.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $720.00 to $992.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $903.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

