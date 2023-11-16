Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Remark stock opened at $0.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.82. Remark has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $3.10.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.17 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MARK. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Remark by 292.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21,960 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Remark by 33.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 86,348 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Remark in the first quarter worth $35,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Remark by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,302,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 238,328 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Remark during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPad products and services.

