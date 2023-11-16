Request Price Reaches $0.0825 on Exchanges (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. Request has a total market cap of $82.46 million and $2.17 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can currently be bought for $0.0825 or 0.00000224 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Request has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006340 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00017277 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,912.12 or 1.00035865 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00011341 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004302 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006050 BTC.

About Request

Request is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,702,434 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,702,434.1855272 with 999,702,433.3455272 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08516359 USD and is up 6.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $2,001,749.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

