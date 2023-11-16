Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Insider Baiju Bhatt Sells 106,319 Shares

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) insider Baiju Bhatt sold 106,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $883,510.89. Following the sale, the insider now owns 296,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,460,632.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Baiju Bhatt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

On Thursday, November 2nd, Baiju Bhatt sold 27,832 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $260,229.20.

On Thursday, October 12th, Baiju Bhatt sold 90,021 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.43, for a total transaction of $848,898.03.

Robinhood Markets Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $8.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.33. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $13.23.

Institutional Trading of Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.51 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 10.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 12.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,374,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572,799 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 2.9% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 32,834,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,110,000 after purchasing an additional 915,091 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 6.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 26,688,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,874 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 18.1% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,312,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,981,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,337,000 after purchasing an additional 943,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HOOD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Robinhood Markets

About Robinhood Markets

(Get Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.