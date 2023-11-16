Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target Raised to $26.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 34.61% from the company’s current price.

RBLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Roblox from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Roblox from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, October 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Roblox from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Roblox from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.37.

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $39.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.73 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Roblox has a fifty-two week low of $24.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.65.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $839.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.71 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 536.12% and a negative net margin of 42.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Roblox will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roblox news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 11,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $313,331.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,705,507.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $83,835.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,511,969.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Reinstra sold 11,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $313,331.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,705,507.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,861,227. Insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Roblox by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Roblox by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

