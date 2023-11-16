Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 15.32% and a negative return on equity of 88.74%. The firm had revenue of $23.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share.

RMTI stock opened at $2.21 on Thursday. Rockwell Medical has a one year low of $0.94 and a one year high of $6.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

A number of analysts recently commented on RMTI shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Medical in a report on Wednesday. Maxim Group began coverage on Rockwell Medical in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Rockwell Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Medical by 205.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 112.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical in the second quarter worth $77,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical during the second quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 94.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.07% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare company that engages in the development, manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of various hemodialysis products for dialysis providers worldwide. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU which are indicated to maintain hemoglobin in patients undergoing hemodialysis.

