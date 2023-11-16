Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of 0.335 per share by the apparel retailer on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%.

Ross Stores has increased its dividend by an average of 6.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Ross Stores has a dividend payout ratio of 23.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ross Stores to earn $5.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.3%.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $123.97 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.00. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $125.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.16. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Ross Stores from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.33.

In other Ross Stores news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 25,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total value of $3,153,095.85. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 67,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,146,520.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ross Stores news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 25,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total value of $3,153,095.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 67,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,146,520.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 23,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $2,790,945.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,866,163.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,948 shares of company stock worth $10,643,727. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 32,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 660 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

